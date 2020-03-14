Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, Cooler Sunday; Showers Around This Week

SUNDAY: Another round of light to moderate rainfall will track towards the area overnight into the predawn hours on Sunday. Expect rain to arrive late morning, early afternoon. Again, the stalled out front across the area will help support these multiple rounds of rain. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the area. An isolated shower will be possible in the afternoon. But, the majority of the rain will fall in the morning. Our temperatures stay on the warmer side and start out in the upper 50s and climb to the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Unsettled weather along with warmer temperatures will continue into next week. Rainfall totals through Sunday should be under one half an inch. So, this is not going to be a long lived rain event. We will just be dealing with scattered showers each day. Temperatures on Monday will start on in the mid to upper 50s and climb to the upper 60s, low 70s. Best chance of rain on Monday will be in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Unsettled weather will continue through the week with isolated to scattered showers in the forecast each afternoon. Our temperatures will be warm and well above seasonal averages. We will be in the upper 70s by Wednesday through Friday. Along with scattered showers just about every afternoon, it’s possible we have a few thunderstorms mixed in on Thursday. Hints at a cool down on the way into next weekend.