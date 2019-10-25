Central AL Forecast: Dry start to week, Rain likely on Halloween

TONIGHT: Skies will be clearing overnight into Monday morning with close-to-average temperatures. Lows expected in the upper 40s, low 50s.

MONDAY: Gorgeous fall weather for Monday afternoon! Abundant sunshine and comfortable temps. Highs expected in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Clouds and rain chances begin increasing moving into Tuesday morning as winds turn to the South. Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Chance of rain 30%. Highs in the low to mid 70s, lows in the mid 50s.

WED/THURS: Good chances of scattered showers for both Wednesday and Thursday. Highs above-average in the mid 70s, lows in the mid 60s. Rainfall totals will be between 1 to 2 inches.

FRIDAY: After another cold front passes through Thursday night, the sunshine will come back out Friday afternoon. Temperatures much cooler behind this next front. Highs Friday only in the low 60s with most locations remaining in the 50s! Morning lows in the 40s.