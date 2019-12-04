Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, Cool Weekend

SATURDAY: Expect to see a mix of clouds & sun for the rest of the day. Luckily though, we don’t have to worry about rain today! Temperatures staying cool as well…highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: More of the same for tonight…mainly cloudy & chilly with lows in the mid/upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Same story, different day…mostly cloudy & cool. We could see a few sprinkles in the afternoon, but we won’t see any widespread, steady rain. Highs near 60.

MONDAY: Slightly better chances for light showers during the day Monday. Mostly cloudy, a bit warmer. Highs in the upper 60s, lows in the low 50s. Rain chance at 30%.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be our next washout…a cold front will produce scattered showers across the area. Behind that, temperatures will start dropping quickly. Rain chance at 70%. Highs in the low 60s, lows in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Sun comes back out on Wednesday, but it will be MUCH colder. Waking up to the 30s early Wednesday morning! Staying cold for the rest of the day too…highs in the upper 40s.