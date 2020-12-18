Central AL Forecast: Cloudy but dry tomorrow, Soggy Sunday; Frigid Christmas coming

After a positively COLD start to our Friday in the 20s, temperatures have rebounded back up to decently comfortable levels in the 50s. Sunshine has helped us get there! Saw plenty of it this afternoon. Expecting another cold night tonight, before our next rain chances start creeping in tomorrow night…

For tonight, though, we’re rainfree in Central Alabama. Expect to see a quiet, mostly clear night with temperatures mostly in the 30s–some spots again below freezing tomorrow, mostly outside of Birmingham & points North.

During the day tomorrow, rain should NOT interfere with any last-minute holiday shopping you may have planned! We will see increasing clouds, though, especially after lunchtime. Those clouds will keep temperatures again on the cooler side–afternoon highs in the low to mid 50s. Light Southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

After sunset tomorrow, another weak storm system developing to our South will bring us a solid batch of rain late-tomorrow night & into Sunday morning. Because we’ll be situated North of the system, there will likely not be enough moisture/instability in the atmosphere for thunderstorms. In all likelihood, we’re only expecting rain for the first half of the day Sunday, then clearing out by Monday.

Looking ahead to our Christmas holiday, a much stronger push of cold air is expected to plunge Southward into Alabama late-Wednesday/early Thursday (Christmas Eve). This will likely drop temperatures back into the 20s, potentially the teens.

Also, while this next system is at least likely to produce rain, we’re still too far out in time to know if we see a small batch of flurries mixed in with it. That won’t be known with any notable degree of certainty until most likely Tuesday. If you’re looking for a white Christmas, sorry–we just don’t know yet! I wouldn’t get your hopes up TOO high, though–we aren’t likely to see anything more than just flurries.

In the meantime next week, enjoy the sunshine & highs back in the 60s Tuesday afternoon! Definitely our best upcoming day for anything outdoors.

