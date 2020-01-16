Central AL Forecast: Cloudy, but dry for the next couple of days

After some unsettled weather around here the last few days, some drier times are ahead starting today. We’ll still see the clouds for most of the day, but the rain will stay away. Look for temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Temperatures tonight will drop despite the clouds around. Lows will fall to the mid 40s by early Friday morning. More dry and cloudy for Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.



Another cold front will make its way through the state on Saturday. Look for rain to come back as the front passes. There is an outside chance of some thunderstorms too, but severe weather chances look unlikely at this time. As the front moves out Saturday night and eary Sunday, much cooler air moves in.



We’ll start off cool Sunday morning with lows in the 30s and afternoon highs won’t get much warmer with highs in the upper 40s and near 50. Even colder temperatures are on the way as we start next week. Lows in the 20s and highs in the low 40s are expected both Monday and Tuesday.

