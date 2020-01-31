Central AL Forecast: Cloudy and Misty Today, Gorgeous Tomorrow

SATURDAY: Overcast skies, spotty sprinkles. There’s still a thin, saturated layer in the low-levels of the atmosphere over Alabama, meaning we’ll stay mainly cloudy today with a few light sprinkles this morning. After lunchtime, the sunshine will start peaking through the clouds. Because of the cloud cover, temperatures stay rather chilly today with highs only reaching the mid 50s. Northwest breeze at 10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Sky turns clear with cold temperatures. Staying dry. In the 40s after sunset, upper 30s for lows by Sunday morning. Light Northwest breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Gorgeous day! Lots of sunshine with mild temperatures for early-February. Abundant sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Go outside and enjoy it!

MONDAY: Quiet weather continues, temps warm up. Mostly sunny and warmer than average…lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

TUES-THURS: Rain returns and sticks around. We’re tracking a chance for strong storms sometime during the day Wednesday, possibly into early Thursday. A strong, slow-moving area of low pressure will track through the South and give us a notable risk for storms. Details are still fuzzy at this time due to the event being 5 to 6 days out. Timing for this should be nailed down next week as we move closer to the possible event. Stay tuned!