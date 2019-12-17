Central AL Forecast: Cloudy and cool after the storms

After a stormy last 12 hours, we’ll see any lingering rain end this morning and colder air rushing in. Clouds will stick around through the day and temperatures will be chilly. Expect temps in the afternoon to only be in the upper and mid 40s with winds blowing from the north at 10-15 mph with some higher gusts. Wind chills will sit in the 30s this afternoon. Clouds will clear out tonight and set up freezing and sub-freezing temperatures tomorrow morning.



Wednesday will be a chilly day, but at least we’ll see the sunshine return. High temps will only rise to the mid and upper 40s with the wind still blowing a bit. Those winds will relax over the evening and temperatures will dip even farther for Thursday morning than Wednesday morning. Most spots will start in the mid and upper 20s under a clear sky. Highs do rebound into the low 50s Thursday afternoon.



Some changes for Friday as clouds enter the picture associated with our next cold front. Moisture in the area looks limited, so rain chances look fairly low right now. We’ll welcome the sunshine back for the weekend with rising temperatures.

