Central AL Forecast: Cloudy and cold with a few showers today and this weekend. Freezing rain is possible on Monday

The gloomy weather continues today as the cold front has stalled just south of Birmingham. We will be cloudy, colder and breezy with scattered light rain showers today. High temperatures will only be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Tonight will be cloudy, but expect more widespread rain to return across central Alabama as the old cold front slowly retreats back north. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s so this will be all liquid precipitation.

Valentine’s Day Weekend Forecast: The forecast models are in agreement for the weather this weekend now. An upper-level wave/disturbance will still move across central Alabama and this will keep us soggy mainly on Saturday. It will NOT be as cold as originally thought, but it will still be cold. Saturday will be cloudy with scattered showers and a few downpours. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

Valentine’s Day Sunday will be a drier day with plenty of clouds and just a stray shower possible. It stays cold with highs in the mid to upper 40s. This is some good weather to stay home, build a fire in the fireplace and watch a movie! The weather could be a little messy Sunday night with a few showers and lows in the lower to mid 30s. Some freezing rain is possible across northwest Alabama, but no accumulations are expected.

Monday Freezing Rain Threat: Models are agreeing with an upper-level wave/disturbance and surface area of low pressure that will move across the Deep South on Monday. This will set off scattered showers on Monday afternoon. Areas northwest of I-59 in Birmingham will have temperatures around 32°, and that leads to a threat for freezing rain. Minor accumulations of 0.01-0.10″ are possible, and this could put a little glaze of ice on the roads. Right now, it looks like Birmingham and to the south we will have just a cold rain with temperatures in the 40s. We will keep an eye on this for some travel concerns, if this plays out. The freezing rain and rain will end by the evening, but the wet roads could lead to some black ice concerns into Tuesday morning for all of central Alabama.









Tuesday morning will be cloudy and cold with that threat for some black ice. The afternoon will stay cloudy and cold with high temperatures in the lower 40s. Wednesday will briefly be dry with highs back in the 50s. Another cold front brings us rain and a few storms on Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Then we will dry out on Friday with more chilly temperatures in the 40s.

