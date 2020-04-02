Central AL Forecast: Clouds Increasing Tomorrow; Spring Warmth Sticks Around

FRIDAY: Cloud cover increasing, although staying dry. Temperatures warming up a bit as well. Partly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Gray skies with spring warmth remaining. Might see some light showers during the day Saturday & Sunday, although no widespread rain is expected. Cool at night and in the morning with lows in the 50s & 60s, but warm in the afternoon with highs near 80°.

NEXT WEEK: Rain turning more widespread. Better rain chances as the mean wind flow turns Southerly, pushing more moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. Not much rain expected Monday, but should start picking up on Tuesday with scattered, non-severe storms. Overall, next week should be unsettled with rain chances anywhere from 60 to 70%.

Despite April normally being a very active month in Alabama for severe weather, we are thankfully NOT expecting anything significant to develop at this time. Because of that, no major temperature swings are expected either. We’ll likely stay slightly above-average for April with highs staying near 80°.