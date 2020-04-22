Central AL Forecast: Clouds increase today, severe storms still possible tomorrow

Most of today should be pretty nice, but late tonight and early tomorrow, we’ll watch for the chances of strong and severe storms. First though, this morning and early afternoon will be sunny with temperatures rising to the mid and upper 70s, depending on when clouds start to filter in. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening with a few showers possible. We don’t expect any of the rain later this evening to carry a severe risk.

What we’re concerned about occurs very late tonight, but mainly Thursday morning and possibly for the afternoon. An area of low pressure develops to our west and pushes into the Deep South late Wednesday. An initial wave of storms will form along a squall line and move through Central Alabama starting after midnight. These storms look to carry a damaging wind threat and maybe some hail as well. There is some indication that the timing of these storms could be a little slower, moving in by daybreak, with another round of severe storms possible through the afternoon hours as well. The highest risk area looks to be along and southeast of I-59/20, but those risk areas and timing could change, so stay tuned.

A nicer day for Friday with more sunshine and mild temperatures are on the way, but another round of showers and storms are possible for early Saturday through midday. Right now, severe storm risk looks marginal, with limited instability. Saturday evening through the start of the week on Monday looks nice.