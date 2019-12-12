Central AL Forecast: Clouds increase, rain on the way

The cool dry weather that started yesterday won’t last long as we transition into some more unsettled weather to end the week. We’ll stay mostly clear and dry for the first half of the day. Temperatures will rise into the mid 50s for spots along and north of I-20, but south of the interstate will be a different story. Clouds will move in by lunchtime, putting a stop to temperatures rising. Highs south of I-20 will only rise to the upper 40s. Showers will be possible, late Thursday afternoon and evening, but real rain chances ramp up for Friday.



Rain will come in a couple of different waves. The first on Friday morning and early afternoon will impact mostly south and east Alabama. It will be light to moderate rainfall. The next wave will move through as a cold front crosses the state during the late afternoon and evening. This will have a few more embedded heavy downpours, and we could see some lingering rain by early Saturday. Temperatures will stay cool, so severe weather looks very unlikely.



After those very early morning showers on Saturday, we should clear out and stay dry through Sunday. Highs Saturday will rise to the upper 50s and we’ll see slightly milder numbers for Sunday. By the start of the week, rain chances are back Monday and Tuesday as another front moves in. This time, with warmer temperatures and some more favorable dynamics, storms are possible. We’ll update the forecast as we get closer.

