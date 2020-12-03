Central AL Forecast: Clouds increase and rain chances return Friday

Our bright sunshine will be replaced for the next couple of days by clouds today and rain chances on Friday. The upper-level pattern will feature an area of low pressure swinging east. This will lead to a mostly cloudy day today with just a few isolated showers around. Temperatures will sit in the mid and low 50s this afternoon. Rain chances will increase on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. Rain will be likely during the morning and afternoon, then should clear out during the evening.

This will set up a dry and cool weekend ahead. A few clouds will linger during the afternoon on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Morning lows will hover around the mid and upper 30s, so not too cold and not too warm during the weekend.

The dry and sunny weather continues for the start of next work week, but the big change will be the temperatures again. We’re expecting morning lows near and just below freezing Monday and Tuesday. Afternoon highs will sit in the upper 40s to low 50s Monday and just a few degrees milder on Tuesday.