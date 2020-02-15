Central AL Forecast: Clouds for Sunday, Active weather early next week

RIGHT NOW: It’s been a beautiful start to the weekend! Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with only high, cirrus clouds in place. Our temperatures were seasonable and in the upper 50s. We will remain dry this evening. But, active weather returns again at the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will increase this evening. This will keep our temperatures slightly warmer and in the low 40s. Showers will track from west to east for the southern half of the state. For the overnight hours, it’s possible we see a stray shower clip our southern-most counties. But, not many of us will be dealing with rain for the remainder of the weekend.

SUNDAY: Cloudier end to the weekend. Temperatures will climb to the upper. 50s, low 60s. A few showers possible for our southern counties early in the day.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Warming trend for Monday and for the beginning of the week. Warmer air will lift up from the south ahead of our next cold front that will move through the area by Wednesday. On Monday, we will see a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 60s. Much of the day will be dry. But, by the evening, scattered showers will be possible overnight. More widespread showers on Tuesday and as the front stalls over the region, rain will continue through Wednesday. A few thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday. But, no severe weather is expected.

REMAINDER OF THE WEEK: After starting off the week in the upper 60s, we will start to cool down on Wednesday and see afternoon highs in the 50s. Once the cold front finally pushed south by Thursday, we will start to dry out and clear out. Sunny skies and cooler temperatures arrive on Friday.