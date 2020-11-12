Central AL Forecast: Clouds clearing, cooler air arriving to end the week

Drier air is spilling into Central Alabama today as the cold front that passed yesterday continues to sag south. There’s not a ton of cooler air moving in, yet, but that will change by tomorrow. Look for clouds to slowly erode this afternoon with temperatures still residing above average for this time of year. Highs will make it to the mid 70s again. Cooler air will make its presence felt by Friday, with morning lows in the upper 40s and highs in the upper 60s.

This weekend will look wonderful with lots of sunshine and only small rain chances on Sunday night. Temperatures on Saturday will range from the mid 40s in the morning to mid 70s in the afternoon. Sunday will be a little milder ahead of a cold front that will sweep through during the evening. A few showers are possible and rain will be mostly light if you see any at all.

Get ready for a big cool down starting on Monday as temperatures only rise to the mid 60s for highs, then fall to the mid and upper 30s for lows on Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will be cooler than Monday with upper 50s and low 60s. Sunshine will be in full supply both days to start the week.

In the Tropics: Eta will move toward the Florida Big Bend and not be an impact on our weather. We also have Theta way out in the Atlantic, which won’t bother us either and another tropical wave in the Caribbean that could develop over the next few days. The 2020 hurricane season continues…