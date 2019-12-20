Central AL Forecast: Clouds Building Tonight, Rainy Weekend Ahead

RIGHT NOW: A mix of sun & clouds over Central Alabama right now. Temperatures started off this morning COLD, but not unusually cold for mid-December. This is the last day of mainly sunshine that we’ll have before rain creeps in tomorrow.

TONIGHT: Clouds will begin building after sunset tonight and overnight into Saturday morning. While it will stay cold, the extra cloud cover will keep temperatures from falling below freezing. Overnight lows expected in the upper 30s/low 40s.

SATURDAY: The first official day of winter! The winter solstice occurs Saturday at 10:19 PM CST, making it the shortest day of the year in terms of daylight hours. In Birmingham, the sun will rise at 6:47 AM, and set relatively quickly after that in the afternoon at 4:43 PM.

We’ll start the day mainly dry with cloudy skies. A weak area of low pressure will start developing along the Gulf coast tomorrow, producing scattered showers in the afternoon & evening across the area. The rain may be heavy at times, but luckily NO thunderstorms are expected. Highs a bit cooler in the low 50s.

SUNDAY: Showers continue into Sunday, and the rain will turn a bit heavier Sunday afternoon. Winds will be breezy as well…gusts of 25 to 35 mph will be possible. Temperatures stay cool in the 40s.

MONDAY: Mainly cloudy skies prevail into Monday, but thankfully the rain will come to an end. Temperatures a bit more mild…highs in the mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Sunshine FINALLY returns on Christmas Eve! Temperatures continue warming up as well…highs in the mid 60s, lows in the mid 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Not much changes weather-wise for Christmas Day. Expecting more sunshine and pleasant temperatures! Highs in the mid 60s, lows in the mid 40s.