Central AL Forecast: Clouds building tonight, Gusty showers early Friday morning

Got to enjoy another gorgeous afternoon in Central Alabama. Not a cloud in the sky as far as you can see right now. Most spots are still cooler-than-average for February at the moment with highs today reaching the lower 50s. Our weather pattern gradually shifts tonight as wind turn towards the South and clouds begin increasing…

Not quite as frigid tonight as the sky turns mostly cloudy. The clouds will actually help to keep temperatures above freezing in most spots here in the Birmingham metro, despite it still being noticeably cold out there. Lows tonight expected in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow will remain overcast essentially all day long, mostly due to moisture building up ahead of our next cold front–currently on schedule to sweep through tomorrow night. Expect it to turn breezy in the afternoon with a stiff South wind at 10 to 15 mph. No rain chances expected during the day, but we will see the rain start to form late tomorrow night…

Expecting moderate to heavy rain to cross the state line with Mississippi around 10 o’clock tomorrow night. The good news here is that it looks like dew points will not be high enough with tomorrow’s setup for us to be concerned with thunderstorms or severe weather. However, it will still get pretty windy as the rain quickly sweeps by, with wind gusts potentially reaching 30 to 40 mph.

Most of that rain will rush through the Birmingham metro & the rest of Central Alabama through 12 AM to 3 AM Friday.

Rain will be clearing out & exiting to the East before sunrise Friday morning. Expect a partly sunny & cool Friday afternoon as we steadily dry out. Highs Friday on the chilly side in the lower 50s.

Getting a sort of “mixed bag” of weather this weekend…we can’t rule out a few stray showers forming Saturday night into Sunday morning, although no widespread heavy rain is expected. Thus, we have some small chances of rain both Saturday & Sunday. Expect to need your jacket or coat as temps stay colder than average for this time of year.

The “Arctic Blast” that’s been chatted about on social media, and which we’ve been briefly mentioning in our forecasts, appears to have backed off considerably compared to earlier this week. While temperatures are expected to stay below average next week, the depth of that cold air has been pushed back by forecast models since Monday. We’re now looking at a weather pattern next week favoring cooler temperatures & more wet weather, with rain chances going up both Tuesday & Wednesday.

