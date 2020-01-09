Central AL Forecast: Clouds building today, rain/storms coming

Changes to our weather start today with more clouds around, signaling some changes to the atmosphere. Instead of the steady westerly wind we’ve had, those winds will switch to out of the south. This will bring in more moisture into the region, setting the stage for our weather Friday and Saturday. Expect highs to still be milder than average, getting into the low and mid 60s. With more clouds, morning temps Friday won’t be quite as cold, hitting the mid 50s.



Showers are likely on Friday, but thunderstorms should be at a minimum. The real storm chances will materialize on Saturday as a cold front moves through the Deep South. There are still some details that need to be ironed out, but right now, a severe weather threat, including damaging wind and tornadoes, will develop Saturday morning through the afternoon. Exact timing and impacts are still a bit unclear, but we want everyone to be prepared for the threat and the risks to life and property.



Sunday should be a nicer day, but rain chances return to the forecast by the start of next week. The cold front that moves through Saturday will lift back to the north providing rain chances through Monday and into early Tuesday.

