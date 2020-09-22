Central AL Forecast: Clouds and cool temperatures today, rain chances going up through the week

Another cool and cloudy day is on tap for Tuesday with maybe a few sprinkles in west Alabama. The clouds are from Tropical Storm Beta that will move slowly parallel to the Texas Gulf coast over the next few days. The clouds for us will persist through the day and evening hours with temperatures staying cooler than average. We’ll feel a little more humidity in the air by Wednesday, leading to a few more showers tomorrow afternoon. Most of us however will still stay dry, but the clouds will thicken up. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer as humidity increases.

By Thursday, the remnants of Beta will move into the Deep South, providing rain chances for us for the end of the week. Thursday will actually be our rainiest day as showers persist from the morning through the afternoon and evening. Rain will continue Friday and for the weekend ahead as tropical moisture lingers around the region. We’ll monitor the chances for any flooding into the weekend with a few minor flooding concerns possible in our northern counties.

In the Tropics: Beta is our main focus as rain pours into Texas over the next few days. Hurricane Teddy is still in the Atlantic moving north toward Canada. We’ll monitor any other areas of development as the hurricane season progresses.