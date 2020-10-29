Central AL Forecast: Clearing up after Zeta moves out, substantial cool-down coming

The worst of the weather with Zeta is moving out now, but it has left an absolute mess behind. Downed trees and power lines have produced widespread power outages throughout the region. The clean up will start this morning as conditions improve later today. We may deal with some wind, but weather will improve with clouds clearing out. A cold front will move through later today, bringing cooler and drier air to the region.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will drop to the upper 40s to near 50 with some leftover clouds around. By the afternoon, sunshine slowly returns and much cooler air arrives. We’ll only see highs in the low 60s with a little northerly wind. Friday night into early Saturday, temperatures will drop quickly and end up in the low to mid 40s early Saturday morning.

A nice weekend is in store for us, as sunshine dominates and cool weather continues. Highs will sit in the mid and upper 60s on Halloween afternoon. As the evening goes on, if you have any plans outside, you’ll need the jacket as temperatures drop. We’ll see lows on Sunday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s as a few clouds move back in. Don’t forget the time change for Sunday as we fall back and end daylight saving time. Highs Sunday will reach the mid 60s.

Next week a colder blast of air arrives with highs only in the 50s to low 60s on Monday and Tuesday. Morning temperatures will be chilly, reaching the mid to upper 30s.