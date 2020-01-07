Central AL Forecast: Clearing, cooler today; milder, stormy late this week

We had some rain overnight that didn’t amount to much, but we’ll dry out and cool down a bit from yesterday. Highs will range from the low to mid 50s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky after lingering clouds move out. Chilly overnight lows are expected with temperatures in the morning bottoming out near freezing for most. A few spots could get down to the upper 20s. But, we’ll see a nice rebound in the afternoon as highs reach the low 60s again.



Bigger changes come by late in the week when more humid air makes a comeback into the region and milder temperatures take over. Highs will rise to the mid 60s on Thursday with plenty of clouds around. This will set up a very unsettled weather pattern for the end of the week.



Friday and Saturday are days where we watch for the potential of thunderstorms are possibly severe weather, too. Right now, a strengthening trough of low pressure is set to bring in very unstable air Friday with a warm front set to move across the state ahead of a cold front on Saturday. This setup would promote thunderstorm chances on Friday and strong/severe storm chances on Saturday. We still have time to watch this system unfold, and the timing and impacts could change, so watch the forecast closely over the next few days. We should clear out and cool back down to end the weekend and start next week.

