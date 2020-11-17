Central AL Forecast: Chilly temperatures persist across the region

Wash, rinse, repeat..that pretty much sums up our forecast for today. It’ll be a very similar forecast to what we saw yesterday; temperatures started off in the mid and upper 30s this morning and we’ll see highs back in the low and middle 60s this afternoon with lots of bright, beautiful sunshine. These temperatures aren’t too far off from average, but still a little cooler than it should be for mid November.

Even colder temperatures are expected Wednesday morning as an even drier airmass settles in over the Deep South. Clear and calm conditions at night will set up a perfect environment for cooling, and freezing numbers will be widespread as we start Wednesday morning. It won’t be quite as chilly on Thursday morning, but temps will still run cooler than average, in the upper 30s.

The end of the week and weekend ahead will feature a warming trend and some more clouds, too. Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 60s on Friday with lots of sunshine, but clouds will increase through the weekend with highs in the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

In the Tropics: Hurricane Iota is slamming Central America this morning in almost the same exact spot that was devastated by Hurricane Eta just a couple of weeks ago. Elsewhere, the tropics are all quiet.