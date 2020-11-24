Central AL Forecast: Chilly start, but milder temps and more rain chances ahead

After a very cool start to the morning, with a few spots flirting with the freezing mark, we’ll see warmer temperatures overall for the afternoon. Yesterday, a few spots stayed in the 50s for highs, but today we’ll all sit in the low to mid 60s with tons of sunshine once again. The big changes in our forecast come by Wednesday as rain chances commence.

Showers are likely and a few thunderstorms are possible as an upper-level disturbance then a cold front move through the region Wednesday and early Thursday. Rain chances look to be best during the afternoon and evening on Wednesday. The instability won’t be substantial enough to produce lots of strong storms, but a few are possible, with gusty wind being the main threat. Expect rain chances to continue into the evening and overnight as the front moves through the region. Model forecasts indicate the front will stall out somewhere across the region on Thanksgiving. This would lead to increased rain chances for the holiday.

On Friday and Saturday, the front will lift back to the north with upper-level disturbances moving through the region. Get ready for a very rain stretch of weather for Friday and Saturday with mild temperatures as well. We start to dry out and cool down again for Sunday.