Central AL Forecast: CHILLY Mornings This Weekend; Dry Stretch Ahead

TONIGHT: Temperatures dropping quickly behind a cold front that produced showers for us earlier today. Clouds will gradually clear out, and by tomorrow morning, we’ll be WAY below average for early May with lows dropping to the upper 30s & low 40s! Light North breeze tonight at 10 to 15 mph.

TOMORROW: Much more sunshine and cooler-than-average temperatures. Sunshine won’t do much to warm us up as highs only hit the upper 60s tomorrow. NO chance of rain as dry air continues streaming in from the North.

SUNDAY: Consistently quiet weather for Sunday as well…once again on the COLDER side in the morning with lows in the mid 40s. Partly to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon, highs near 70°.

NEXT WEEK: Staying mainly quiet in the weather department…NO considerable chances of rain are in the forecast for the next 7 days! Temperatures will slowly but surely be warming up day-by-day. It will still be cool in the morning for the first half of the week, but not too bad in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s Monday/Tuesday, warming up to the 80s by Wednesday. Definitely much warmer for the week’s second half…mid/upper 80s for highs Thursday/Friday.