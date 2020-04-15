Central AL Forecast: Chilly morning temps, cool afternoons through tomorrow

The forecast for the next couple of days will center around cool temperatures, much cooler than average for the middle of April. This morning, frost was observed in spots across Central Alabama. This afternoon, expect more sunshine and temperatures again in the low and mid 60s. These highs are some 10 degrees below where we should be for this time of year. Thursday will be similar in the morning, with lows in the mid and upper 30s, but we should see temperatures warming up a bit in the afternoon. Highs are forecast to hit the 70 degree mark tomorrow.

Friday and into the weekend look unsettled, but rain will be hit-and-miss with severe weather chances not really an issue. Upper-level disturbances and increased moisture in the region will lead to scattered showers to end the week. There are still some timing and coverage details to work out, but right now, most of the rain should be wrapped up by Friday night.

Clouds will hang out for Saturday with another round of rain for Sunday. Again, severe storms will not be an issue, but some rumbles of thunder are possible. Look for temperatures this weekend to sit in the low to mid 70s depending on clouds and rain coverage. We’ll see things trend a bit drier as we start next week.