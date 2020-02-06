Central AL Forecast: Chilly but Quiet Friday; Dry Weekend Ahead

RIGHT NOW: Cloudy and VERY cold outside in Central Alabama this Friday morning…cold enough for light flurries to develop over portions of the area! Not enough for any snow accumulations though. This comes after a very rainy Thursday across Alabama…record rainfall for Birmingham yesterday. We had 3.78” of rain in total–this breaks the old one-day record for yesterday’s date of 3.42”, last set back in 2006.

TODAY: Staying chilly, clouds breaking up & giving way to sun. Temperatures today will struggle to warm up, only reaching the mid 40s for our high temperatures this afternoon. A West wind at 10 to 15 mph will only add to the chill factor! Thankfully though, we’re a lot drier today with no chance of rain this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, staying cold. Light showers early Saturday. Lows tonight in the mid 30s. Winds relaxing and turning to the South at 3 to 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning showers, afternoon sunshine. Staying dry once again for Saturday afternoon with near-average temperatures for early-February. That means highs in the mid 50s across the region for us. A few clouds, but sunshine sticks with us. NO chance of rain.

SUNDAY: Cold morning, mild afternoon. Abundant sunshine! Should be a great day to enjoy the outdoors. Starting the day cold in the mid 30s, but a pleasant afternoon in the mid 60s. Enjoy it!

NEXT WEEK: A lot of wet weather ahead. The upper-air pattern for next week will feature predominantly Southerly flow. That means abundant moisture pushing into Alabama from the Gulf of Mexico, leading to scattered showers hanging around much of the week. Rain chances are at 60% for Monday through Thursday. While nothing yet looks severe, river flooding may become a concern as rainfall totals stack up as the week goes on. Stay tuned!