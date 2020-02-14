Central AL Forecast: Chilly and dry Friday, start of the weekend

We start a string of dry days around Central Alabama, welcome news to everyone that’s dealt with flooding the last few days. We just have to sacrifice our warmer temperatures. We started off at or below the freezing mark this morning with a few slick spots on the roads. These won’t last long as the sun comes out and temperatures rise, however high temperatures won’t be too high at all, only getting to the mid and upper 40s. Look for temperatures to fall again at or below freezing for Saturday morning.



As we get the weekend going, we’ll warm up a bit. We’ll see temps near or just below average for Saturday afternoon. Highs will hit the mid and upper 50s with another day of sunshine. Sunday will feature more clouds but slightly warmer temperatures, getting to the low 60s. The most important thing to know about the weekend; rain stays away!



Monday will be a transition day as we resume rain chances. We won’t see widespread rain to start the week; more than likely just a few showers in our northern counties. But more rain and even some rumbles of thunder are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It looks like another cold front will be the culprit so strong storms could be on the horizon then..we’ll keep you posted.

