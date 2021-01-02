Central AL Forecast: Chilly again tonight; Quiet weather most of next week

Cool & quiet Saturday afternoon in Central Alabama. Drying out after yesterday’s heavy rain–Birmingham picked up yesterday about half an inch in total (0.53″). Got to enjoy some sunshine at times, with mid & upper level clouds rolling over the region. Temperatures have cooled off noticeably since yesterday out there–most spots today only topping out in the 50s.

Feeling more like the start of January tonight with temperatures dropping into the 40s after 8 PM, 30s tomorrow morning before sunrise. Clouds will build over the region & stay thick tonight, but we’ll remain rain-free. Light West breeze at 5 mph.

Sunshine comes back out for much of the day tomorrow, although it won’t be warming us up too much as winds turn to the NW. Most spots should top out in the low 50s in the afternoon…53° for our high tomorrow in Birmingham, and very close to normal for early January (54° is the average high). A little breezy at times with winds at 5 to 10 mph.

We’re at the beginning of a dry stretch that’s set to continue for the first half of next week…no big rain chances until we get to Thursday. Next week looks overall benign for early January…a mix of clouds & sun Monday through Wednesday with near-average temps continuing…that means highs in the 50s, lows in the 30s.

Looking ahead to Thursday, our next system set to bring us the rain chances isn’t looking very strong. Right now, we’re only expecting scattered showers most of the day & maybe a rumble of thunder, but that should be about it. NO big thunderstorms expected at the moment. That rain should continue into Friday morning, then we’ll dry out Friday night. Cool & dry for next weekend.

That’s all for now! Be sure to download the free CBS 42 Storm Team Weather App for up-to-the-minute weather alerts in YOUR area. Also, give me a follow on Twitter @GriffinHardyWX for more weather updates from across Alabama & the Southeast. Have a good night!