Central AL Forecast: Calm For Tomorrow & Friday, Light Rain This Weekend

Coming off a COOL & SUNNY Wednesday afternoon in Alabama! Today was a pleasant break from Tuesday’s active weather…we saw strong storms sweep through the region, with a 46 mph gust clocked at the Birmingham airport. That same line of storms produced widespread tree & power line damage across Shelby, Talldega, & Clay Counties, plus an EF-2 tornado in South Alabama in Eufaula. Temperatures have stayed cool on the back side of that system, and after a strong cold front passed through on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear sky. Temperatures cooling down quickly after sunset. Into the 50s before midnight, 40s after midnight. Lows expected in the low 40s by sunrise.

TOMORROW: Another cool, pleasant afternoon! Abundant sunshine with a strong area of high pressure situated over the Deep South. Highs in the low 70s with a light North breeze.

FRIDAY: Cloud cover increasing, although staying dry. Temperatures warming up a bit as well. Partly cloudy with morning lows in the upper 40s, afternoon highs in the upper 70s.

WEEKEND: Gray skies with spring warmth remaining. Might see some light showers during the day Saturday & Sunday, although no widespread rain is expected. Cool at night and in the morning with lows in the 50s & 60s, but warm in the afternoon with highs near 80°.

NEXT WEEK: Rain turning more widespread Monday through Wednesday. Better rain chances as the mean wind flow turns Southerly, pushing more moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. Overall, next week should be unsettled with rain chances anywhere from 40 to 60%.

Despite April normally being a very active month in Alabama for severe weather, we are thankfully NOT expecting anything significant to develop at this time. Because of that, no major temperature swings are expected either. We’ll likely stay slightly above-average for April with highs staying near 80°.