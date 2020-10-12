Central AL Forecast: Brief Cooldown Tonight, Bigger Cooldown Thursday Night

Good Monday afternoon, everyone! We saw plenty of clouds & even some fog for the first half of the day today, but we’ve been lucky enough to see pockets of sunshine this afternoon as the atmosphere begins to dry out. A cold front is heading our way tonight from the Northwest, which will add more dry air to the region & keep our weather calm for the short term.

For tonight, expect to see after sunset a partly to mostly cloudy sky, with clouds increasing as this next front passes by. Behind it, cooler air will start funneling in as winds turn to the North. We’ll see upper 60s before midnight, waking up to upper 50s for morning lows tomorrow. NO chance of rain with this next front.

For tomorrow, a similar story to what we saw today–some clouds early in the day, then turning sunny & mild in the afternoon. Light North breeze at 10 mph. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. NO chance of rain.

For Wednesday & Thursday, no major changes are expected…just a bit on the chilly side Wednesday morning with lows in the 50s. Still mostly sunny with NO chance of rain. Warm afternoon, highs in the 80s.

Another stronger cold front is on schedule to arrive Thursday night into Friday morning. Just like tonight’s front, there will NOT be enough moisture ahead of it to produce any rain. Also, what set’s Thursday’s front apart will be the considerably cooler air coming in behind it. Expect temperatures to drop dramatically from Thursday to Friday. Going from afternoon highs in the low 80s Thursday to mid 60s Friday.

Cool, dry air will settle over the region Saturday & Sunday make for a spectacular autumn weekend. Abundant sunshine, & chilly in the morning! Lows expected in the 40s Saturday & Sunday, afternoon highs near 70°. NO chance of rain this weekend.

That's all for now! Have a good night