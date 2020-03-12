Central AL Forecast: Brief break from rain then showers Friday morning

RIGHT NOW: We got a taste of Spring this afternoon! Our temperatures were in the 70s, well above seasonal averages. Some spots near 80 degrees! We are typically in the mid to upper 60s this time of year. Cloud cover has been confined to the northern half of the state. But, cloud cover will increase overnight. A frontal boundary to our north is the reason for the severe weather threat through Tennessee and Kentucky. This front will start to sink down to the south and bring us light to moderate rainfall for the first half of your Friday.

FRIDAY: The front will track down to the south and bring us showers overnight into early Friday. Our temperatures will remain nearly uniform for much of the day. We will see our temperatures only dip into the low 60s by Friday morning and then we will only be in the mid 60s through the afternoon. It’ll be slightly cooler to our north, where colder air is able to make it into the area behind the cold front. The frontal boundary will stall across the area and provide us repeat rounds of rain through the weekend.

SATURDAY: It’s possible we see a stray showers on Saturday, mainly for our northern most counties. A better chance of showers will arrive overnight into Sunday. On Saturday, our temperatures will start off in the low 50s and climb to the low 70s. It will not be a wash out of a day. By the afternoon, many spots will see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky.

SUNDAY: Another round of light to moderate rainfall will track across the area overnight into the predawn hours on Sunday. Again, the stalled out front across the area will help support these multiple rounds of rain. Skies will remain mostly cloudy for much of the area. Our temperatures stay on the warmer side and start out in the upper 50s and climb to the upper 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Unsettled weather along with warmer temperatures will continue into next week. Rainfall totals through Sunday shouldn’t top 1.5 inches. So, this is not going to be a long lived rain event. We will just be dealing with scattered showers each day. A few thunderstorms will also be possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. Afternoon highs remain warm and in the mid 70s by Wednesday.

