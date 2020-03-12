Central AL Forecast: Break in the wet weather today, more rain Friday

We get a little break in the wet weather as showers end this morning. We’ll see a mostly dry rest of the day with some breaks in the cloud cover. This will lead to temperatures warming up to the low and mid-70s this afternoon. As a front sags south, expect rain chances to ramp up overnight tonight and into Friday. This will lead to an overcast sky and mild temperatures, lows in the low 60s, and breezy southerly winds.



As the front slowly moves through, rain chances increase from northwest to southeast and overspread Central Alabama. Without much instability, just expect showers here with no real thunderstorm threat. Winds should also start to subside as the front continues to move south. Showers slowly end Friday night and into Saturday with just sporadic showers for the first part of the weekend. A few more showers are possible Sunday, but the bulk of the wet weather remains to our north with mild temperatures, highs in the mid-70s, both weekend days.



We start off next work week with, you guessed it, more scattered showers and some thunderstorms. There won’t be much organization to the rain/storm threat, so we won’t mention severe storms, just be ready for a little more rain to start next week and temperatures in the mid-70s.

