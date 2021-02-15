Central AL Forecast: Black ice possible tonight as extreme cold takes over

Still closely watching our potential for icy road conditions through the evening tonight as freezing rain still falls this afternoon across parts of NW Alabama. So far, we’ve only seen a cold rain in our biggest towns like Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, & everyone East of town. However, icy conditions have spread across a large chunk of the expected area along I-22 between Jasper & Hamilton. Travel is strongly discouraged for the rest of the night across West Alabama.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Central Alabama tonight (sans Cullman Co.) as all of us see extremely cold temperatures after sunset tonight. Temperatures will drop very quickly as Arctic air rushes in behind the cold rain & freezing rain we’ve seen this afternoon.





With actual temps tomorrow morning in the single digits & teens, it will feel much colder…a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph will cause wind chills to plummet. Expecting BELOW ZERO FEELS LIKE TEMPS by tomorrow morning–that is dangerously cold!! Limit outdoor exposure as much as possible, and remember to protect your plumbing tonight by letting faucets drip, and by wrapping up any sensitive plumbing you may have in your home.

The Arctic chill sticks around all day tomorrow as temperatures struggle to get above freezing–even in the sunshine. Highs tomorrow expected in the low to mid 30s. Wind chills stay in the teens & 20s all day long. Luckily, we do get a bit of sunshine tomorrow as the wet weather dries out.

Temperatures improve slightly by the time we make it to Wednesday afternoon with highs near 50°. Unfortunately, we have another good chance of scattered showers & possibly a few thunderstorms Wednesday night into Thursday morning. At this time, this next round of wet weather does NOT look to pose any major hazards–just some overnight rain & that should be it. No big warmups coming anytime soon despite the sunshine later this week & weekend–highs don’t hit 60° until Sunday.

