Central AL Forecast: Big warm-up for the next couple of days

Yesterday, we started a streak of drier weather for Central Alabama..today we feel the big-time warm-up. Highs will be some 10 degrees warmer than yesterday with more sunshine. Look for most of us to hit the mid 80s this afternoon, about 15 degrees above average for the end of March. Tomorrow won’t be quite as warm with more clouds around, but we’ll still hit the low 80s. Expect clouds to thicken up Friday night into Saturday ahead of our next weather-maker.



That would be a cold front that will enter the region on Saturday afternoon. It looks like showers and storms will be possible during the late afternoon and last through the evening. Right now, severe weather isn’t a major concern, but this time of year, the atmosphere can be a tricky thing to nail down even two days out, so we’ll keep watching for any trends to change. By Sunday, the rain will move out, but the clouds will stick around. Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the low 70s.



It will be even cooler for the start of next week with highs in the 60s. We’ll stay dry for Monday with a mix of sun and clouds, but by Tuesday another chance for rain moves in.

