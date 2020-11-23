Central AL Forecast: Big cool-down to start the week

We’ve got quite the topsy-turvy forecast for the next week ahead. Today should be pretty simple though, as a cool-down is expected. A front passed the area yesterday and dry, cool air is diving south. Temperatures will sit anywhere from the upper 50s to low 60s under a completely sunny sky. Morning lows will dip to the mid and upper 30s with highs in the mid 60s on Tuesday.

Wednesday will feature lots of rain and a few thunderstorms as a more potent cold front moves in. An upper-level disturbance may move in before the surface front, bringing us rain early on Wednesday and stifling any severe weather threats. We’ll have to watch how this situation unfolds, but right now, it looks like just rain and not strong storms.

After the rain moves out, a dry Thanksgiving is on the way for most of us. The front may stall out across the area, and depending on where this happens, a few showers are possible. But they should be relatively light. Friday, an upper-level trough will dig into the region, lifting the stalled front to the north and increasing rain chances for Friday and Saturday.