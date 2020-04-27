Central AL Forecast: Beautiful weather the next couple of days

This week will be marked by some really gorgeous days around the area with one speed bump to a perfect forecast on Wednesday. Let’s start with the first couple of days this week. Today, we’ll see more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures and much less wind than yesterday. Highs will sit in the low and mid 70s this afternoon. We’ll see lows drop to near 50 tomorrow morning with some scattered clouds. Temps will soar on Tuesday into the mid and upper 70s, but a few spots could hit the 80 degree mark. Clouds increase on Tuesday night with a few showers possible after midnight.

Wednesday will be our one lousy day this week as showers and some thunderstorms enter the picture. An upper-level low and a cold front will dive into the Deep South early Wednesday, bringing rain chances early in the morning. As the cold front sweeps in later in the day, we could have some thunderstorms fire off. A few strong or severe ones can’t be ruled out, but we’ll have to watch the forecast closely the next day or so to see what exactly could unfold, so stay tuned.

The front quickly exits Wednesday night and we should have another stretch of nice weather across the area. Sunshine and comfortable temperatures are expected for the last day of April on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll reach 80 degrees each afternoon Friday and Saturday as we start May.