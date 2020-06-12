Central AL Forecast: Beautiful weather continues today, through the weekend

Our gorgeous weather continues as we close out the week, and get used to it, more of the same is headed our way this weekend. Tons of sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity stick around for this afternoon. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s, with the warmest spots sitting in our southwestern counties. Tonight, under a clear sky, we’ll see temperatures drop to the low 60s for most, with a few of our northern counties getting down to the upper 50s.

This weekend looks fabulous as well, however there will be some small changes. Temperatures will trend up for both the morning and afternoon, but they’ll stick to near our averages for this time of year. Both weekend days will see morning temperatures in the mid 60s with afternoon highs in the upper 80s. The sunshine will persist with maybe a few passing clouds during the day.

For the start of next week, the sunshine stays in place with dry weather continuing, too. However, we’ll see just a bit more humidity creep back into the forecast by the middle of the week as temperatures rise. Upper 80s are likely on Monday with a few more spots seeing 90s for top temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday. Even with the increase in humidity, rain chances stay absent.