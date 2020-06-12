Central AL Forecast: Beautiful weather continues through the weekend

Our gorgeous weather continues as we head into the weekend. Tons of sunshine, warm temperatures and low humidity stick around for this afternoon. We’ll see highs in the mid to upper 80s, with the warmest spots sitting in our southwestern counties. Tonight, under a clear sky, we’ll see temperatures drop to the mid 60s for most, with a few of our northern counties getting down to the low 60s.

For the start of next week, the sunshine stays in place with dry weather continuing, too. However, we’ll see just a bit more humidity creep back into the forecast by the middle of the week as temperatures rise. Upper 80s are likely on Monday with a few more spots seeing 90s for top temperatures by Tuesday and Wednesday. Even with the increase in humidity, rain chances stay absent. We may see minor drought conditions develop by the end of next week, as “bone-dry” just about sums up next week’s weather perfectly.