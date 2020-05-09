Central AL Forecast: Beautiful Mother’s Day weekend continues

Beautiful weather continues for Mother’s Day weekend with cool temperatures tonight and a beautiful day tomorrow. We’ll see another chilly start to the day tomorrow morning as any clouds clear out later tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low 40s for most of us and upper 30s in the coolest spots for Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon will turn out to be a gorgeous day for all the moms out there. Lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures are ahead. We expect highs in the low to mid 70s.

As we start next week, we maintain the dry and relatively cool May days. Tomorrow night a weak cold front will move through, bringing another shot of cooler air into the region. Lows Monday will start in the mid and upper 40s with highs in the afternoon in the low 70s. Expect warmer temperatures for Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

More clouds and a more significant warm up are on the way for the middle of next week. Rain chances will be less than 20%, but they won’t be zero. A stray shower or two is possible, but the chance is really too low to mention in the formal forecast. Just expect more clouds and warmer temperatures by Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. We could be flirting with the upper 80s by the end of the week.