Central AL Forecast: Basking in the Sun for the Upcoming Week

We’ve got another sunny day in the forecast for your Sunday! Waking up to crisp temperatures in the 50s this morning, as dry air continues streaming in from a North breeze. That same breeze will keep our sky clear & sunny today, warming up into the mid 80s for highs this afternoon. RIGHT on average…the average high for today’s date is 85° in Birmingham. Seeing a few more clouds tonight, morning lows Monday into the mid 60s.

The heat is ON for the upcoming week. The subtropical ridge–a classic summertime weather feature–will begin to develop over the Deep South for the first week of June. That’ll do two things: keep our rain chances next to none, and heat us up into the 90s. That trend looks to be on lock for the entire week, so expect to see lots of sunshine and maybe a dry lawn by next weekend.

In the tropics, we’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Amanda, which is currently located just off the Southern coast of Guatemala. This storm will move Northward onto land over the next 24 hours, dragging over the Yucatan peninsula as the week moves on and potentially into the Bay of Campeche by the weekend. This is the most likely system for development near the mainland US, so we’ll be watching it closely.