Central AL Forecast: Approaching 70° tomorrow & Friday; Scattered showers Saturday

The warming trend continues! Most spots across Central Alabama got well into the 60s this afternoon–not bad for early December! We’ll continue to see more pleasant temperatures heading into tomorrow & Friday….

Overnight tonight, while we’ll still be on the colder side, we’re not expecting it to be as cold as earlier this week. Temperatures should drop into the 40s, but most of us will NOT get into the 30s. Clear sky with calm winds–an otherwise quiet evening.

For tomorrow, our slow but steady warming trend will keep going tomorrow afternoon. High temperatures should get close to 70° tomorrow afternoon, with the warmest spots South of Birmingham. In the sunshine, it should be a gorgeous day all around, so get outside if you can and enjoy it!

Not much changes expected going into Friday–more sunshine with highs in the upper 60s/near 70°. Our next big weather maker arrives Saturday as a cold front sweeps through the region. Ahead of it, we’re expecting scattered showers for much of the day Saturday. Luckily, this next system doesn’t appear potent enough for any thunderstorms to develop, so no need to worry about any chances of severe weather.

Once the front passes through Saturday night, temperatures will again cool back down by about 10 degrees Sunday, so expect it to be cooler & cloudy Sunday afternoon with a chance for leftover showers. Looking ahead to next week, we’ll start close to where we started this week with sunshine & near-freezing low temps in the 30s.

That's all for now! Have a good night!