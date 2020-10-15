Central AL Forecast: Another warm day, cooler air dives in tomorrow

It’s a copy-and-paste forecast from yesterday; expect lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs reaching the low and mid 80s. The big changes to the forecast start to take shape by tonight as a cold front slides through the region.

This front will have a more substantial push of cooler air behind it than the last front that moved in. Temperatures will start in the mid to low 50s tomorrow morning, but afternoon highs will be cool, only reaching the mid 60s. We’ll see some clouds around and very breezy northerly winds during the day.

The weekend ahead will see chilly mornings and moderating afternoon highs. Some spots will start in the 30s Saturday with afternoon highs near 70. Morning lows and afternoon highs will be a few degrees higher this weekend.

Next week, temperatures plateau with highs in the mid 70s with only meager chances of rain through the first couple days of next week.

In the Tropics: The tropics remain very quiet today with only one tropical wave with a very small chance of formation over the next couple of days.