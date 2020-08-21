Central AL Forecast: Another stormy day to end the week

We close out the week with another very busy day; more showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Just like yesterday, a few of these will produce gusty wind, lots of lightning and heavy rain that could lead to some flooding. Please watch out for these storms and be prepared to seek shelter if you need to. Because of the increase in clouds and rain coverage, temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs. The weekend looks a little less active, but don’t plan on a totally dry couple of days. Scattered storms are still possible Saturday and Sunday afternoons with highs just a few degrees warmer, in the upper 80s.

Next week, we continue the trend of typical summer weather with highs close to 90 and scattered to isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Our weather for next week may be influenced by tropical weather moving into the Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, we’ll just have to wait and see if that happens or not.

In the Tropics: We’ve got two tropical depressions to track today, both of which could be headed to the Gulf of Mexico by the start of next week. It’s very rare to have two storms in the Gulf at the same time, let alone two hurricanes. The official forecasts for TD 13 and TD 14 have them as hurricanes in the Gulf by Tuesday. We’ll have to watch this closely as Tropical Depression 13 has eyes on the FL Panhandle which would in turn impact Alabama. Stay tuned.