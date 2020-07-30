Central AL Forecast: Another round of showers and storms here, Tracking Isaias

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Spotty Rain Early Tonight, then Partly Cloudy Video

Our weather remains very active today as an upper-level disturbance moves through the Tennessee Valley, taps into our tropical air mass, and triggers showers and storms once again. The best rain chances will be north of I-20 this morning and afternoon. Some stronger storms are possible, but not likely, so just expect some run-of-the-mill showers and storms. Temperatures will again be held down because of the clouds and rain with highs in the mid and upper 80s. Without much change in the weather pattern, another day with likely rain chances is ahead for Friday, too.

This weekend and into next week, a change from the active weather pattern will take place. The upper-level trough that’s kept weather unsettled will start to shift a bit, decreasing rain chances overall and also bumping temperatures up a bit. We’ll see scattered showers and storms with temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s both Saturday and Sunday. We could see even lower rain chances as we start next week, but there are still some details to iron out.

In the Tropics: Tropical Storm Isaias continues to move quickly through the Caribbean, impacting Puerto Rico and Hispaniola today with heavy rain and wind. What happens after this is still uncertain. There is still a chance this storm curves and impacts the Florida peninsula or the east coast of the U.S. There is also a solution that takes the storm into the Gulf. We’ll of course watch this situation very closely.