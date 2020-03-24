WEATHER AWARE: Another round of rain and storms today, some severe

We have another round of showers and storms for today, with an outside risk of severe storms in the area. The highest risk of some severe storms will be in the late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. Before that, expect warm and muggy weather with some scattered showers. Highs will rise to the mid and upper 70s with plenty of unstable air to feed rain and storms. Once the front moves through the state, we’ll see the end of the rain later tonight and dry weather taking over.



Tomorrow starts a dry streak of weather for us with temperatures soaring through the rest of the week. We’ll still see some lingering clouds, but some sunshine by the afternoon will help warm us up to the mid and upper 70s with much drier air around, too. And it only gets warmer from here with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 80s for both Thursday and Friday. These temperatures are some 12-15 degrees above average for late March.



By the weekend, our weather takes another turn, this time with rain and storm chances in the forecast as a front moves in. Just like with any front this time of year, expect at least a chance for some strong or severe storms, but right now there is too much uncertainty to make a definitive call so stay tuned.

