Central AL Forecast: Another rainy streak, storms possible Wednesday

Yet another active weather pattern is setting up across the Deep South, and we’re in the middle of it. Showers started overnight and will continue through the afternoon and early evening. Expect just showers and some downpours through the day with temperatures staying in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll also have breezy southerly winds to add to the rainy day.



Wednesday will be a day to watch the weather closely. Right now, showers and thunderstorms are possible as several different factors contribute to the forecast. A front will lift north of us, bringing warm, unstable air into the region. This, along with a developing complex of storms diving south Wednesday afternoon, could lead to strong or severe storms with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. There is still some uncertainty but we’ll update the forecast through today and early tomorrow.



As we end the week, more rain is possible through Thursday and Friday. We aren’t calling for all day rain here, but showers will come in waves through the end of the week. By the weekend, there’s a break in the pattern and we should stay mostly dry for Saturday, with another chance of showers on Sunday.

