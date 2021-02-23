Central AL Forecast: Another Perfect Day Tomorrow; Warmer, Rainy Pattern Begins Thursday

Doesn’t get much better out there right now! Had another spectacular day in Central Alabama with nothing but sunshine & very comfortable temps. Most spots topped out today in the upper 60s & low 70s. No big changes expected tomorrow, but we’re tracking a gradual pattern shift that will favor better rain chances heading into the weekend…





For tonight, expect another quiet evening across the state with temperatures cooling off quickly after sunset. While we’ll still be chilly by tomorrow morning, we’re expecting everyone to once again stay above freezing. Light South wind at 3 to 5 mph, NO chance of rain.





GO OUTSIDE TOMORROW! Our weather will be nothing short of perfect with comfortable afternoon temps and lots of sunshine. Light South wind at 10 mph, NO chance of rain. Most spots tomorrow will see afternoon highs in the 70s.





Our steady pattern shift towards better chances of rain will begin late tomorrow night into Thursday morning, with a few showers possible after 12 AM Thursday. All of us can expect more clouds overhead Thursday, while just a few spots can expect light rain at times. Temperatures hold firm for the most part with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances areawide at 20-30%.





Just about all of us will see rain during the day Friday…plan ahead on a washout to close out the work week. There could be an occasional rumble of thunder, but we are still NOT expecting any form of severe weather.

As prevailing winds stay Southerly this weekend, not much will shift with this late-week weather pattern. We can still expect temperature trends to lean more towards above-average for late-February, which means lows in the 50s & highs near 70° for both Saturday & Sunday. Unfortunately for the weekend, steady South winds means spotty chances of rain as more moisture moves in from the Gulf. Saturday looks to be a bit drier compared to Sunday.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy andMeteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!