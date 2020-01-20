Central AL Forecast: Another frigid evening

RIGHT NOW: It has been a FRIGID day across the state with temperatures remaining in the 30s for some locations! It’ll be cold through the remainder of the evening with cloud cover increasing. Winds will slack just a bit. And with the cloud cover, this will keep our temperatures only a few degrees warmer overnight. We will see numbers fall into the low 20s, with some spots in the upper teens by tomorrow morning.

TUESDAY: Clouds will be around in the morning and we could even see a few flurries during the predawn/early morning hours. It is going to be a frigid start with temperatures well below where they should be this time of year (typically in the 30s) with numbers in the upper teens, low 20s. Cloud cover will decrease by the afternoon and we will be in the low 40s by the afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

WEDNESDAY/END OF WEEK: We will start to warm up (just a bit) by midweek. Temperatures will start off in the mid 20s. But, by the afternoon, we will be closer to 50. By the end of the week, while our temperatures remain cold, we will add rain back into the forecast. Rain chances will be on the rise for the second half of the day on Thursday and into Friday morning. Skies will gradually clear out into the weekend and our temperatures will remain around where they should be for late January and in the low 30s in the morning and afternoon highs in the 50s.