Central AL Forecast: Another freeze tonight; More sunshine tomorrow before rain Thurs/Fri

After a rush of cold air yesterday that brought sleet & flurries to Central Alabama, it’s now much quieter out there this evening with a clear sky. Temperatures are considerably chillier out there–most spots stayed in the 40s all afternoon!





Overnight tonight, we’re expecting another hard freeze as temperatures dip below freezing, & eventually into the 20s after midnight. As we mentioned yesterday, remember the “THREE P’S”: Pipes, Plants, and Pets! Beyond the freezing temps, it will be an otherwise quiet evening with a clear sky & calm winds.





High pressure provides us more sunshine for tomorrow afternoon as well. With the bone-dry air settled over the region, temperatures should warm up quickly after sunrise, and by lunchtime we’ll be in the 50s. Daytime highs expected in the mid to upper 50s–not bad for early December!

Clouds will be increasing heading into Thursday. A weak system will be developing to the West, which should give us a small chance for some drizzle in the afternoon, especially over West Alabama. Not everyone will see rain, & those that do will only get some sprinkles & that’s about it. Thus, putting Thursday’s rain chance areawide at just 30%.

That same system should lead to more scattered coverage of showers Friday. Thankfully this system looks weak, & shouldn’t lead to any thunderstorms developing. Friday’s rain chance up to 50%. Another cold front comes in behind it heading into the weekend, and as more high pressure arrives, we’ve got a cold but sunny weekend ahead with lows in the 30s, afternoon highs in the 50s.

