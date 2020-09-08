Central AL Forecast: Another dry day, pattern shifts starting tomorrow

This will be the last day we get to enjoy warm weather and lowish humidity as our pattern starts to change. Today will basically be a carbon copy of yesterday, with no rain chances and temperatures rising to the low 90s in the warmest spots. Again, without much moisture in the atmosphere, the morning and afternoon will remain fairly comfortable. But, by Wednesday, humidity returns and so do the chances for isolated showers and storms. We think that most of us stay dry, but just know more summer-like weather is ahead.

Related Content Central AL Forecast: Dry and warm Labor Day

For Thursday and Friday, our rain chances increase just a bit (to around 30%) in the afternoon as temperatures reach the upper 80s and near 90. We had advertised a cool down for the end of the week and weekend ahead, however the pattern that would bring that cool down doesn’t look to materialize. So, we’re going to stick with isolated rain chances through the weekend with temperatures mainly near average, in the upper 80s.

In the Tropics: We have tropical depressions 17 and 18 way out in the Atlantic. We have plenty of time to watch these storms progress and we’ll keep you updated on their status as we go forward, but there’s nothing out there right now that we need to be worried about.