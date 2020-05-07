Central AL Forecast: Another cool day before more rain chances

Another cool and dry day is on the way with rain chances quickly on our heels. We’ll see lots of sunshine and not as much wind today with highs rising to the low and mid 70s this afternoon. This may be warmer than yesterday, it’s still way below average for this time of year. Tonight, clouds will increase and temperatures will be a bit milder, only dropping to the upper 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow, a cold front will move through, bringing showers and maybe a thunderstorm to the region. Most of us will just see lots of clouds and rain through the day with temperatures holding in the upper 60s and near 70. There doesn’t look to be too much instability, so strong or severe storms don’t look likely. The front will move through by tomorrow night, bringing another big cool down for Mother’s Day weekend.

We’ll start the weekend with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s Saturday morning with highs for the first half of the weekend only in the mid and upper 60s. More of the same for Mother’s Day with lows even cooler in our northern counties with some frost possible. We’ll see highs on Sunday in the low and mid 70s. We stay cooler than average all the way through Tuesday.